Live

Watch CBSN Live

Wikipedia as PR tool?

With over 30 million articles published, it's no wonder that Wikipedia has to rein in the occasional self-promoter or corporate PR attempt. What's a better way to get your message out there? Wikipedia cofounder Jimmy Wales explains.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.