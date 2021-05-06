Live

Watch CBSN Live

Wi-Fi flaw puts wireless devices at risk

A new weak spot in the Wi-Fi security protocol used by millions of wireless devices has been exposed, potentially allowing hackers nearby to access a seemingly secure network. CNET executive editor Roger Cheng explains on CBSN.
