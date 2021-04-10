Live

Watch CBSN Live

Why you shouldn't steal from Serena Williams

Tennis superstar Serena Williams proved she's a star off the court as well after a thief tried to take her cellphone. He quickly learned he messed with the wrong woman. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has more on how Williams served up some justice.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.