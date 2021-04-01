Live

Why Alexander Hamilton would stink on Twitter

Web extra: Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the hip hop musical sensation "Hamilton," about founding father Alexander Hamilton, says his show's subject would have been a disaster if he communicated on social media. Mo Rocca reports.
