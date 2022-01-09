January 6: One Year Later
Record level of children under 5 are being hospitalized amid COVID surge
Who killed Jonelle Matthews? What her suspected killer told jurors
Harry Reid honored by Biden and Obama at service
Battle lines appear to tighten over Russia's potential invasion into Ukraine
NASA completes Webb telescope deployments
Novak Djokovic had COVID-19 last month, court documents show
Mariah Bell earns historic trip to 2022 Olympics
Model says a stranger used an Apple AirTag to track her
Mother angry over JetBlue's treatment after 2-year-old wouldn't wear mask
Who Killed Jonelle Matthews?
A former candidate for governor is accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl. Does his decades-long fascination with the case mean he’s a true-crime junkie or a murderer? "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.
