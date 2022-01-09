Live

Watch CBSN Live

Who Killed Jonelle Matthews?

A former candidate for governor is accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl. Does his decades-long fascination with the case mean he’s a true-crime junkie or a murderer? "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.