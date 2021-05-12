Live

Watch CBSN Live

Who Killed Fabio?

A famed Los Angeles hairstylist is killed in his backyard - was it a robbery gone wrong by thugs called the knock-knock burglars or a twisted plot no one could believe? CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.