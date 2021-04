Which way will Ohio go in 2016 election? Ohio has a track record of picking the President; voters there have gotten it right in every election since 1964. The rust belt is considered a must win for both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. But both have more work to do. Trump needs to overcome the lack of support from the state's top Republican and Clinton needs a strong showing from her base. Weijia Jiang toured the state and found voters here think it is still anyone's game.