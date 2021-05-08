Live

Watch CBSN Live

When "thoughts and prayers" replaces gun policy

The call for "thoughts and prayers" has become a familiar response to a mass shooting. But many Democrats, including Sen. Chris Muphy of Conn., say this is not enough. Murphy spoke to CBSN's Elaine Quijano.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.