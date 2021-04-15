Live

When the nurse becomes the patient

Lynn Bartos has been a nurse at the Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for the past 44 years. However, after developing an illness, she became a patient in the hospital, and is being treated by a former patient. Steve Hartman has more.
