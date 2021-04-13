Live

When not to use antibiotics

Doctors are being urged not to prescribe antibiotics for common winter colds, coughs and flu. Viruses don't respond to the drugs, and the consequences of overuse can be serious. CBS News' Kenneth Craig reports.
