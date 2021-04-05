Live

Watch CBSN Live

What's next for captured fugitive David Sweat?

Will David Sweat talk? Now that the convicted killer has been captured after being on the run for three weeks, CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins CBSN with more on what's next for the one-time fugitive.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.