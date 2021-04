What we know about Ohio State attack suspect The man behind the attack at Ohio State University, Abdul Razak Ali Artan, came to the U.S. in 2014 as a refugee from Somalia. He transferred to Ohio State this year after attending community college. On his first day in August, Artan was interviewed by the campus paper The Lantern. He complained about what he called the media's negative portrayal of Muslims. Jeff Pegues has the details.