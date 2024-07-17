Watch CBS News

What we know about Iranian plot against Trump, investigation into assassination attempt

Donald Trump's security detail had been beefed up due to a U.S.-detected Iranian plot against the former president before this past weekend's assassination attempt at a Trump rally, a source tells CBS News. So far, investigators have found no connection between the rally shooting and Iran. CBS News' Nicole Sganga and Charlie De Mar have more on the Iranian plot and the investigation into the assassination attempt.
