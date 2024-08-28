What to know about the new indictment against Trump over 2020 election Special counsel Jack Smith filed a reworked superseding indictment against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday in which he again accused Trump of resisting the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election. The new indictment comes after the Supreme Court's landmark presidential immunity decision earlier this year. Trump has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing and Tuesday night he again accused the special counsel of their own election interference. CBS News Justice Department reporter Robert Legare has more.