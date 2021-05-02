Live

What to expect from Comey's Senate testimony

Former FBI Director James Comey will make his first public appearance since being fired by President Trump. CBS News political contributor and Washington Post political reporter Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to discuss what Washington is expecting to hear.
