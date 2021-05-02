Biden's Speech
Biden's Speech To Congress
Biden declares "it's good to be back" in speech that highlights ambitious plans
GOP Sen. Tim Scott accuses Biden and Democrats of divisiveness
CBS News poll: Most viewers approve of Biden's speech
Biden says it's "within our power" to end cancer
Biden calls Capitol riot "a test of whether our democracy could survive"
Full text: Biden's speech before a joint session of Congress
It's Biden's speech, but Harris and Pelosi also made history
What to expect from Comey's Senate testimony
Former FBI Director James Comey will make his first public appearance since being fired by President Trump. CBS News political contributor and Washington Post political reporter Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to discuss what Washington is expecting to hear.
