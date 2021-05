What happens when hackers attack a hospital? The medical industry is the new No. 1 target for hackers, and almost all U.S. health care organizations have reported at least one cyberattack. For "CBSN: On Assignment," CBS News correspondent Reena Ninan visits an upstate New York hospital where hackers took down the computer system for six weeks. Watch the full report on Monday, Aug. 21, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and CBSN.