What does the future hold for Uber?

Uber's Chief Business Officer Emil Michael resigned after a series of bullying and sexual harassment allegations against the ride-hailing company. Head of editorial for Backchannel.com Jessi Hempel joined CBSN to talk about this latest shakeup.
