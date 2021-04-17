Live

What does Clinton-Trump war do for Campaign 2016?

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are sharpening their attacks as primary season moves on. How do the ad hominem attacks affect their campaigns down the road? CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett joins CBSN to discuss.
