What a new labor contract could mean for Boeing About 33,000 striking Boeing workers were voting Wednesday on whether to ratify a new contract with the embattled aircraft manufacturing giant. The four-year deal comes with a 35% pay hike, as well as improved health and retirement benefits, but no pension. The vote was happening on the same day that the company reported a $6.1 billion third-quarter loss. The company also announced earlier this month that it is cutting about 10% of its workforce. Kris Van Cleave reports.