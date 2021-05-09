Live

Watch CBSN Live

Watch: Man's epic slip down icy driveway

Tim Besecker was not expecting ice on his Virginia driveway. He slipped and slid the whole way down, desperately trying to stop before reaching the street. His wife posted the homemade PSA on social media with the warning "#blackiceisreal."
