Live

Watch CBSN Live

Watch: Firefighters respond to bee attack

A minor car accident triggered a bee attack in a California neighborhood. After two cars collided, one vehicle crashed into a tree, shaking a bees' nest loose in the process. The driver of one the cars, a 17-year-old girl, was stung multiple times.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.