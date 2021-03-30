Live

Watch: Dramatic rescues save dogs from icy waters

A witness recorded a dramatic rescue from an ice-filled bay off Lake Michigan. A Coast Guard team pulled a labrador retriever to safety. A few hours later, another dog in Massachusetts was rescued from a partially frozen river. Gayle King reports.
