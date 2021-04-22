Live

Warplanes continue brutal assault on Aleppo

Syrian and Russian warplanes are continuing their brutal assault on Syria's largest city, Aleppo. At least two bombs hit a hospital in a neighborhood held by anti-government rebels. Jonathan Vigliotti has more from London.
