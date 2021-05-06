Live

Report shows violent crime is on the rise in U.S.

Murder rates and other violent crimes are rising across the U.S. Everette Penn, a professor of criminology at the University of Houston-Clear Lake, joins Elaine Quijano on "Red and Blue" to discuss some of the factors behind the trend. 
