Video of paramedics failing to treat Tyre Nichols shown at officers' trial The trial for the three former Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols continued Thursday with video showing two EMTs standing by as Nichols sat bleeding on the ground. All three of the officers on trial have pleaded not guilty to charges of depriving Nichols of his civil rights through excessive force and failing to intervene. Nichols died three days after being beaten by officers following a traffic stop in 2023. Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, joined CBS News to discuss the case.