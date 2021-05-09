Live

Watch CBSN Live

Video game gathers Alzheimer's data

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, and there is no cure. Now British researchers are hoping a new video game will produce valuable data to help diagnose the earliest signs of dementia. CBS News' Teri Okita reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.