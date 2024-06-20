U.S. prioritizes defense missiles to Ukraine, while relations with Israel fray In the three weeks since President Biden announced a roadmap to end the war in Gaza, Israel has accused the U.S. of withholding weapons, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved his war cabinet and the White House canceled a strategic meeting with Israeli officials. Meanwhile, the White House says shipments of air defense missiles intended to go to other U.S. allies will now be redirected to Ukraine. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin has more.