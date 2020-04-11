U.S. officials caution public about Easter observance amid pandemic While the rate of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. has slowed, the virus has already killed over 11,000 people in the last week. Nearly half of the deaths occurred in New York. Data released this week shows underserved communities are being disproportionally hit by the pandemic, particularly African American communities. Michael George takes a look around the U.S. to see how officials are handling the pandemic during Easter weekend.