Delta variant fuels wave of infections in U.S. As concerns over the new Omicron variant grow, public health experts say the Delta variant is still causing a majority of infections in the U.S. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports Omicron may cause less serious illness than other variants. Then, ER physician and Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Ali Raja joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano for the latest on COVID-19.