Half of cities don't have enough homes, new study finds A new study has found that more than half of metropolitan areas in the U.S. were undersupplied with homes in 2019. This has led to home prices surging and consequentially exacerbating both racial and income inequality. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Christina Ruffini to discuss the alarming new analysis.