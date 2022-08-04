Watch CBS News

U.S. declares monkeypox public health emergency

The Biden administration has declared a public health emergency amid calls to take more aggressive action to fight the nation's monkeypox outbreak. Cases are increasing amid a dire shortage of the monkeypox vaccine. Nikki Battiste has the latest.
