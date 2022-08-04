CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Alex Jones ordered to pay over $4 million in damages to Sandy Hook family
Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison
U.S. declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
Jan. 6 committee wants Alex Jones' text messages, lawyer says
DOJ charges 4 Louisville police officers connected to Breonna Taylor killing
4 bodies discovered in 2 house fires in Nebraska town; foul play suspected
Florida governor suspends prosecutor over abortion law, gender-affirming care
UPS workers demand safety protections amid intense heat waves
Are "Novids" special or just lucky at avoiding COVID-19?
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
U.S. declares monkeypox public health emergency
The Biden administration has declared a public health emergency amid calls to take more aggressive action to fight the nation's monkeypox outbreak. Cases are increasing amid a dire shortage of the monkeypox vaccine. Nikki Battiste has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On