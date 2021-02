New study looks at the demographics of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol As investigations into the attack on the U.S. Capitol continue, details are emerging about the people who stormed the building on January 6. A new study from the Chicago Project on Security and Threats looks at the demographics of those who've been arrested. Robert Pape, a political science professor at the University of Chicago and the principal investigator on the study, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss his findings.