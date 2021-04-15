Live

Watch CBSN Live

UNC plays Villanova for NCAA title tonight

March Madness ends tonight after the University of North Carolina faces Villanova in Houston, Texas. Both teams easily won their way into the NCAA title game on Saturday. Here's a preview of tonight's championship game.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.