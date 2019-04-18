News
Mueller: Congress can use "obstruction-of-justice statutes"
Mueller report outlines Trump efforts to assert control over Russia probe
Ty Cobb says Mueller couldn't have "done a more thorough job"
Columbine shooting survivors reflect 20 years later
Workers rush to secure Notre Dame's weakened structure
Multiple tornadoes reported in southern Mississippi
The 10 times Trump may have obstructed justice, according to Mueller
American among 3 climbers presumed dead after avalanche
16-year-old TV and film actress collapses and dies
The Mueller Report
Live: Mueller report release and William Barr press conference
Watch live coverage on CBSN
"I'm f**ked": Trump said Mueller's appointment was "the end of my presidency"
"Crazy sh*t": McGahn refused Trump order to fire Mueller
Behind the scenes of Trump's decision to fire James Comey
Read Robert Mueller's full report on Russian interference
Trump says he's having a "good day" upon release of Mueller report
Who's been charged in Robert Mueller's probe
Complete Mueller report coverage
Watch CBSN Live
