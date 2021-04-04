Live

Watch CBSN Live

U2's Bono on glaucoma

Web extra: Several years ago the lead singer of the Irish rock band was diagnosed with glaucoma. Bono talks with Anthony Mason about how it's affected him, and how he plans to help battle unnecessary blindness in the developing world.
