Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. prisoner released from Iran returns home

Amir Hekmati, the former U.S. Marine who was held prisoner in Iran for four years, has landed in the United States. CBS News State Department correspondent Margaret Brennan joins CBSN with more details, and video of Hekmati arriving in Michigan.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.