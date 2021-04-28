Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. gets a "D+" on infrastructure report card

The American Society of Civil Engineers gave the United States a "D+" on its infrastructure report card. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins CBSN with details on the state of the country's roads, bridges, and more.
