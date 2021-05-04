Live

U.S. expels two Cuban diplomats

After several State Dept. employees in Havana came down with various symptoms of questionable origin, the U.S. asked that two officials from the Cuban embassy in Washington leave the U.S. CBS Radio's Steve Dorsey talks with CBSN about the situation.
