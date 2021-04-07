Live

Watch CBSN Live

Typhoon Soudelor barrels through Taiwan

At least six people were killed when Typhoon Soudelor pounded Taiwan's eastern coast with torrential rain and fierce winds. It was downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it hit China. Seth Doane reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.