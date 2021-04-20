Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump's tax plan overshadowed by Clinton attacks

Donald Trump's plan to boost the economy was overlooked after he linked Hillary Clinton's email scandal to the execution of an Iranian nuclear scientist. RealClearPolitics' Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.