Trump taps Peter Navarro as top trade adviser months after prison release President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Peter Navarro will return to the White House as his senior counselor for trade and manufacturing. Navarro, who served in Trump's first administration, was behind bars for several months this year for defying a subpoena from the House Select Jan. 6 Committee. Tom LoBianco, co-founder and national political reporter for 24sight News, and Sabrina Rodriguez, national politics reporter at The Washington Post, join with analysis.