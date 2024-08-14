Trump, Harris criticize each other over economic policies Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are both honing in on the economy this week. Trump has blamed the Biden administration for high prices while Harris' campaign has criticized the state of the economy when Trump left office. Harris is set to roll out a major economic plan on Friday. This comes after inflation cooled in July, falling to its lowest level in three years. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang have more.