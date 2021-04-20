Live

Trump gets defensive as polling numbers drop

The latest national CBS News poll shows Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by 7 points. Trump went on the attack on the campaign trail, calling Clinton the "devil" at a rally on Monday. CBS News' Nancy Cordes has the latest on the race.
