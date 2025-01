President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks are headed for Capitol Hill as confirmation hearings begin Tuesday. CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns and Nancy Cordes report.

Trump enters final week of presidential transition President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks are headed for Capitol Hill as confirmation hearings begin Tuesday. CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns and Nancy Cordes report.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On