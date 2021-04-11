Live

Trader Joe's recalls spontaneously explosive ginger drink

Trader Joe's is recalling bottles of its Triple Ginger Brew because the product has been spontaneously exploding. The company is warning customers to handle the product with care. CBSN's Contessa Brewer explains.
