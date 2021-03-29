Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tough Mudder adds new challenges for 2015

Tough Mudder is a 10- to 12-mile obstacle course and one of the world's largest events of its kind. Tough Mudder founder and CEO Will Dean joins "CBS This Morning" to announce the all-new obstacles for 2015.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.