Tornado survivors rush to help first responders

A massive cleanup is underway in central Arkansas after deadly tornadoes ripped apart homes. Manuel Bojorquez reports from the town of Mayflower, Ark., where dozens of residents are teaming up with emergency crews to help their neighbors.
