Top tips for first-time homebuyers

First-time homebuyers made up 35 percent of all home sales in 2016. That number is expected to jump to 52 percent next year. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what financial plan might be best for you.
