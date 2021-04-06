Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tom Brady: "I did nothing wrong"

Tom Brady and the football player's union are now going to court to fight the 4-game suspension for under-inflated footballs that was upheld this week. Anna Werner reports on the latest in the "deflategate" saga.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.