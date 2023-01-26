CBS News App
Jan. 6 Probe
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Tyre Nichols arrest video could spark "very serious public reaction," DA says
Video of Paul Pelosi attack released, shows suspect swinging hammer
What we know about Tyre Nichols' death
Ukrainian army captain explains why he gave his war medal to Biden
Who is Jeff Zients, the next White House chief of staff?
Justice Department charges 3 men in plot to kill Iranian American author
U.K. jails right-wing extremist who helped "inspire" U.S. mass shootings
Jay Leno injured in motorcycle crash 2 months after suffering burns
Thousands of Florida nursing students got fake diplomas in alleged scheme
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
What should consumers do about tipping?
Cornell University professor of consumer behavior Michael Lynn joins CBS News' Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss how tipping etiquette are evolving and what it means for service workers and consumers.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On